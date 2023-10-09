Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

III has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Information Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of III stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $217.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,497,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,486,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,497,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,486,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Information Services Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 875.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 272,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 244,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 290,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

