InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.00

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 53558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get InMode alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on InMode

InMode Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of InMode by 199.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 740,690 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,012,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.