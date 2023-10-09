Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:IIPR opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a current ratio of 19.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

