Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market cap of $869.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.52. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 970.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

