InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Critical Analysis

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust pays out 206.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Realty Trust 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $19.89, indicating a potential upside of 44.12%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 6.95% 13.21% 2.97% Independence Realty Trust 10.67% 1.86% 1.06%

Volatility and Risk

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.15 million 1.58 $520,000.00 $0.06 20.84 Independence Realty Trust $628.53 million 4.93 $117.25 million $0.31 44.52

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

