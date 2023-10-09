Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. Inogen had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inogen by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 63.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 206,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Inogen by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

