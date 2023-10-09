Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

