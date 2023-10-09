Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

