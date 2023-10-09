Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $132.68 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $73.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

