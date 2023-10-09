International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

IBM stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

