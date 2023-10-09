Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,729 shares of company stock worth $6,359,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

