Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -346.64%.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 163.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 25.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

