iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,736,075 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

