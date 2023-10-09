iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Lifted by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.76. 1,759,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

