iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 199,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 137,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 401,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

