iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,042 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,682,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJH opened at $242.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.32 and its 200-day moving average is $254.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

