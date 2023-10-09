iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,569 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 345,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $91.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

