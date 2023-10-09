iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 608,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,610,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 740,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

