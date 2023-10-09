iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $48.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.