iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,193 shares. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

