iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of OEF traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,308. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $214.79. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.45.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

