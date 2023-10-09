JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $17.77 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.82. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.
