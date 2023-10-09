JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $17.77 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.82. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

