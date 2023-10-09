Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $597.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $637.15 and its 200 day moving average is $669.29. The stock has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

