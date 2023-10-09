Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 349,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sysco by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 143,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 120,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

