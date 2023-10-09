Janney Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

TXN opened at $157.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

