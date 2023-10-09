Janney Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $24,276,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Several research firms have commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

