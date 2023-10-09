Janney Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after acquiring an additional 346,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after acquiring an additional 526,479 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

