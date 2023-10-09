Janney Capital Management LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

BX opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.03. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.03.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

