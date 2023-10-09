Janney Capital Management LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $243.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.37 and its 200-day moving average is $225.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

