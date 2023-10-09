Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

