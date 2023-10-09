Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 385 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 91,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after buying an additional 63,134 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $648.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $682.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.27. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.92.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

