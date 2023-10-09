Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Shares of CRM opened at $207.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,316 shares of company stock valued at $152,882,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

