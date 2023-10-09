Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 3.5 %

ETN opened at $210.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.