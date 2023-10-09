Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $364.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.88.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

