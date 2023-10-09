Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $43.40 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $43,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $219.94 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.91 and its 200-day moving average is $218.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

