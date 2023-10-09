Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $45.43 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $45,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $120.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

