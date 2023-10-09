Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 31,248 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

