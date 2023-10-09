Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,331 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 115,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.6% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 545,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,010 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN opened at $157.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.65.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

