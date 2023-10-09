Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 25,696 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,696 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $125,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.