Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $53,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $209.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average of $198.81. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $181.32 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

