JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD opened at $12.91 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

