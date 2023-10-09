JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $5.75. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JetBlue Airways traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.45. 2,103,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,170,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,796,000 after purchasing an additional 228,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,831 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,053,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,943 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after buying an additional 1,609,740 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

