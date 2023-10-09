Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.85.

JCI opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

