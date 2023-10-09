JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

BBUS stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

