JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $92.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.65.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,200. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.90.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 26,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.