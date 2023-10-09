JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Target Price to $14.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.14 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

In related news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,926.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,134,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,992,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 160,564 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

