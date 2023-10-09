Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $491.79 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Kava has a total market cap of $491.79 million and $8.98 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00035169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00024517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 829,285,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,385,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

