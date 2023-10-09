Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 52 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.61. 54,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,252. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $219.33 and a one year high of $351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.63.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

