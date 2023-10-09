Keene & Associates Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Barclays assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

OGN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 690,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

