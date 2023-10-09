Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.0% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,446,116,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

Intel stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,980,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,494,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

